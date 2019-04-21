NEWTON COUNTY, Ark — On a post on Newton County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, an announcement was made that no drug arrests were made in Newton County on April 20th, the day commonly referred to as 4/20, a "holiday" known for drug use.



According to the light-hearted post, a Missouri man, Greg Stoner, 44, of Reeds Spring, Missouri, was arrested on 4/20 after driving his vehicle into a ditch on Kyle's Landing Road near Mt. Sherman.

Stoner was charged with DWI and littering and has been transported to the Newton County Jail, pending bond.

"We encourage our visitors to come to Newton County and have a great time," Wheeler said, "but driving and alcohol never mix."



Wheeler also said, "I am glad our Deputies did not have any drug-related encounters, but poor judgment may make Mr. Stoner's driving privileges go up in smoke."

