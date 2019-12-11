NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls student is begin credited with saving a man's life while walking to school.

According to the Niagara Falls City School District Facebook, Gaskill Prep student Jy'Kwaun M. Platt was on his way to school on Hyde Park Boulevard Tuesday morning when he noticed an elderly man slumped over after shoveling.

School officials say Platt called 911 after the man fell down and stayed with him until police arrived.

A Niagara Falls Police Officer drove Platt to school and told school officials that Platt most likely saved that man's life.

2 On Your Side has reached out to police to get an update on the man's condition.