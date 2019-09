LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The tiniest patients at Children's are in need of your help! The hospital is in need of supplies and/or gift cards to help make Halloween costumes for NICU babies.

You can mail gift cards to Volunteer Engagement or shop the Amazon Wish List.

Another way to help is to send a Walmart gift card to:

Volunteer Engagement, ATTN: NICU Halloween

1 Children's Way, Slot 108

Little Rock, AR 72202