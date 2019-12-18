ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies say a mother who'd been missing for weeks has been found unharmed.

Orangeburg County deputies say Nina Ross, 35, was located in a neighboring county. They did not give further details on her discovery.

Ross was said by family members to have last made contact with them on Nov. 28. The Eutawville woman’s last text message to family stated she had found a job in Santee as a waitress.

However, family members contacted the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office after two of Ross’s children were located alone at gas station on December 4 in the Upstate city of Blacksburg, just east of Spartanburg.