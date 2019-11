NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the North Little Rock Fire Department, they received a call around 9:06 a.m. in regards to smoke coming out of an apartment complex.

Firefighters are on scene at the Shorter College Gardens Apartments.

Residents from 16 units in the affected building are displaced. Apartment management is working to assist them according to the NLRFD.

The cause is still undetermined. There are no reports of injuries.

We will update you as more develops.