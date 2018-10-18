We may have been robbed of a fall this year but it sounds like Mother Nature will make up for it with a milder winter.

At least, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

"A mild winter could be in store for much of the United States this winter," they report.

For December through February, above-average temperatures are expected across the northern and western part of the country.

As for down here in the southern states, NOAA is predicting that there will be near or above average temperatures.

In addition, El Nino could be in place by late fall to early winter, meaning it may bring warmer -- and drier -- conditions north.

If nothing else, the Winter Outlook says no part of the U.S. is favored to have below-average temperatures this year ... so there's that!

