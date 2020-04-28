SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — There has been an uptick in deaths in Arkansas that are not related to the coronavirus.

Saline County Coroner Kevin Cleghorn said it’s all because people with chronic diseases fear going to a regular doctor’s appointment.

“The call volume has almost doubled for at-home deaths,” said Cleghorn.

"They aren't COVID deaths. They are cardiovascular deaths, COPD, emphysema deaths," he said.



Cleghorn is also President of Arkansas Coroners Association.

After speaking with other county coroners, this a sad trend state-wide.

Families are telling coroners who have responded to an uptick of at-home deaths their loved ones refused to leave their house in fear of catching the virus.

“Families will tell me, 'we tried to get them to go and they just wouldn’t because they were scared to leave home,'” said Cleghorn. "That's the message we've put out for a while protecting these people to the point they've let the natural diseases get out of hand."

Dr. Ahmad Yousaf with Saline Memorial Hospital said the social distancing recommendations by the CDC are still valuable, however, they’ve caused mixed signals.



“When you need help, you’ve got to call 911 or get to a doctor so we can do our best to take care of you,” said Dr. Yousaf. "There's no reason somebody at home sick should fear coming here in fear of getting sicker. Come here, get the care you got before this all started."

Dr. Yousaf said at Saline Memorial and hospitals across the state, new safety measures, policies, and protocols are in place to help protect non-COVID-19 patients.



"If someone is deemed a potential risk, they are placed on a private ward where they are protected from other patients and vice versa,’ said Dr. Yousaf.



Cleghorn urges people not to miss doctor’s appointments, and if you’re scared to leave your home, call them.



"Keep the medicines coming in, let them refill the medicines, let them do what needs to be done,” said Cleghorn.