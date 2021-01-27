North Little Rock names new chief of police, chief of staff

North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick has named a new chief of staff and chief of police for the city.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick has named a new chief of staff and chief of police for the city.

Tracy Roulston was named the new chief of staff for the City of North Little Rock. Mayor Hartwick named Roulston as the replacement for the current Chief of Staff, Danny Bradley, who will be retiring from the city in March 2021.

“Roulston and I will work together over the next five weeks to ensure a smooth transition for our city”, stated Bradley.

Roulston has served the City of North Little Rock for 33 years and since March of 2020 has been the interim chief of police. Roulston grew up in Rose City and is a 1979 North Little Rock Northeast graduate.

Roulston has worked in Patrol as a Rookie, Lieutenant and Captain; Investigations, as a School Resource Officer, Special Investigations, Professional Standards, and Administration at the North Little Rock Police Department.

Mayor Hartwick also named North Little Police Department Captain Patrick Thessing as the next chief of police for the city.

Thessing, a North Little Rock resident and Catholic High School graduate has served the patrons of North Little Rock for 26 years in numerous positions at the police department.

Thessing began in Patrol and quickly moved to Investigations were he worked for six years before being transferred to Training. While in the Training Department, Thessing was promoted to Sergeant where he worked in Patrol and Professional Standards.

His promotion to Lieutenant placed him in Patrol again and also provided him an opportunity to lead and coordinate the department’s accreditation process where he attained his current position of Patrol Captain.

Thessing grew up in Levy and credits his father to much of his success in life and as a police officer.