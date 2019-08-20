The North Little Rock School District is bringing its history into the 21st century by digitizing all their old yearbooks, going all the way back to 1917.

The district has been working with a company out of Oklahoma sending them a couple of boxes of yearbooks at a time and having them scanned, sent back and uploaded online.

Organizers say North Little Rock Alumni and current students are loving the opportunity to look back.

"They see the writings and some of the books have stories of what was going on at that time and it gets them thinking, what can we do now? so it kind of ties that history back together," said East Facilitator Stan Whisnan.

One small snag in the progress— they're missing a Wildcat yearbook from the year 1934. If you or someone you might know may have a copy, contact the district.

You can see all the yearbooks that have been uploaded so far on nlrsd.org.

