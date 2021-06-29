North Little Rock sees uptick in homicides during pandemic

Sgt. Carmen Helton with the North Little Rock Police Department says that all homicides are accounted for in data.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — With what seems like recent crimes happening back to back in the city, it's easy for one to think North Little Rock is starting to have a problem that may need a new approach for a solution.

The most recent homicide reported was an 18-year-old found shot early Monday morning. 5 days prior, a man was found dead with gun shots wounds in a North Little Rock home.

There have been 11 homicides in the city so far this year.

There were 18 homicides in 2020.

14 for both 2019 and 2018.

Sgt. Carmen Helton with the North Little Rock Police Department says that all homicides are accounted for in data. Even if an investigation proves it was justified or not considered a crime.

"We are a data-driven agency. So we look at the numbers. We listen to our community, and they will call us to let us know what's happening in the neighborhoods or they'll use social media to inform us of different hotspots for illegal activity," said Helton.

The department will dispatch or place more resources in an area to help combat current issues.

Helton says it's a partnership between the department and the community.