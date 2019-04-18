WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — From George Washington to George W. Bush, the giant busts of 43 former U.S. Presidents sit at Moss Side Farm outside Williamsburg. They are all that’s left of the old Presidents Park.

“When the park went under they asked me to remove the statues,” said Howard Hankins.

Hankins is the man responsible for saving the craniums of our most historic figures. The farm is opened a few times a month for guided walking tours.

“You know I get a Democrat out here and a Republican, I don’t see them fighting and flipping cars. We talk, and they bring up a lot of conversation,” said Hankins.

However, since Presidents Park closed around the same time Barack Obama was elected, he didn’t get a 20,000-pound bust, but he did get a regular sized one which was being kept in a storage trailer, up until this past weekend when it disappeared.

On Friday, the bust was returned to Hankins. He thanked everyone who helped find the bust, and he said it restored his faith in mankind.