LOS ANGELES — The Rams' defender involved in the 'travesty on turf' — the late-game no call that set the Saints back in their NFC title loss on Sunday — took to social media to take responsibility for the hit.

What could have been a respectful gesture, though, instead is sure to make Saints fans' blood boil.

On Monday, as New Orleans supports were still reeling from the Saints' second heartbreaking playoff elimination in as many years, Rams' cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman posted a video to his personal Facebook page to address the historically blatant missed call by the NFL officiating crew.

"Alright, we're going to get straight to the point: The call about last night," Robey-Coleman started.

Perhaps an admission of guilt was coming, to at least give pained Who Dat fans validation from the very player in question?

Not some much.

"Obviously, I smacked his a**," Robey-Coleman said. "I done put that boy on a m***********' Wafflehouse frying pan!"

The 27-year-old Florida native then ends the short video, which appears to be taken from inside a hotel room, with a laugh.

After the game, Robey-Coleman also told reporters that "he got away with one tonight," in a point in the game that, if called for pass interference or a helmet-to-helmet hit, would have almost certainly sealed a victory for the Saints.

Instead, his flagrant hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis was not penalized, giving the Rams more crucial time to tie the game, send it to overtime, intercept the Saints and seal their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII in Atlanta on February 3.

Saints fans certainly did not appreciate the defenders vicious hit on Lewis, and certainly won't forget his jest about the act in the seasons to come.