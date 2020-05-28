SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An officer-involved shooting occurred Thursday (May 28) in Springdale.

According to Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department, the shooting happened on Laura Street just south of E Huntsville Avenue.

Taylor says no one is dead that he knows of, but a woman has been shot. He says a call came in about a female with a shotgun and that's all he knows right now.

Police have taped off the area and there are several officers just arrived on the scene to investigate.

Officer-involved shooting in Springdale

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released yet.

5NEWS has a crew headed to the scene.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

