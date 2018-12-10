NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, there have been five Michael-related deaths in the state.

There is no further information on who those people are or exactly how they died.

The department also reported 520,000 people are without power and there are 1,200 roads closed.

PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Michael's impact on Hampton Roads
A tree fell on a Newport News home causing some damage to it Friday morning.
Styrofoam from the Waterside Parking Garage litters the area outside.
Nags Head Manteo Causeway is now partially open after being closed overnight due to flooding.
Parts of Sandbridge Road are closed due to a large downed tree, but there is also quite a bit of flooding too. This is New Bridge Road right off Sandbridge Road.
Viewer photo from David on Facebook in Dunhill Drive in Virginia Beach.
13News Now Viewer photo from Virginia Beach.
13News Now Viewer Amy shared this photo on Facebook.

There were also five suspected tornadoes from Tropical Storm Michael.

