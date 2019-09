CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Conway County coroner, on Tuesday, Sept. 25 a man fell off cliff at Petit Jean and died.

Reports say 59-year-old Lonny Fennell from Collinsville, Okla. fell about 60 feet off a cliff behind the cabins at Mathers Lodge.

The coroner said the man went missing around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, and his body was recovered around 11 p.m.

More on this story as it develops.