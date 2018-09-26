UPDATE - The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office confirms one fatality and that the pilot was the only person on-board. No other injuries have been reported. The plane was a single engine private plane.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Reagan Witlow, who lived in the Ward area.

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - Capt. David Bufford with the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a crash involving a small plane on Hickory Hill Road.

According to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, a civilian plane landed in a resident's backyard during an emergency landing. Currently, the plane is on fire with one person inside.

Emergency crews are responding.

This story will be updated.

