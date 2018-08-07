WILLIAMSBURG, Va., (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police (VSP) said one person died after a helicopter crashed into a condominium homes in Bristol Commons Sunday afternoon.

VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the home was in the 1100 block of Settlement Drive. State police received the call about the crash which started a fire in the community shortly before 4:45 p.m. Bristol Commons is near the campus of The College of William & Mary and is located across Ironbound Road from Dillard Field.

Geller said search and recovery efforts were taking place at the site of the crash as federal, state, and local police worked with the Williamsburg Fire Department to locate and identify the pilot of the helicopter.

CDR Dave Hecht with Norfolk Naval Air Force Atlantic reports that all Navy aircraft are accounted for. He said he doesn't know if another branch's aircraft might be involved.

The College of William & Mary sent out a Tweet shortly after the crash:

TribeAlert: There has been an aviation incident in the residential area near Dillard Complex. Avoid the area. WMPD will follow up if campus impacts are eminent. — William & Mary News (@WMNews) July 8, 2018

Geller said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were responding.

The FAA sent out a tweet around 7:30 p.m. saying inspectors had arrived:

#FAA Aviation Safety Inspectors have arrived at the scene of a helicopter accident in Williamsburg, VA. We will release more information as soon as we have confirmed details. Please contact local officials for information about the situation on the ground. — The FAA (@FAANews) July 8, 2018

