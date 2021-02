According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, one person is dead after a house fire Thursday afternoon on the 5500 block of Roundtop Road.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, a 75-year-old man has died after a house fire in Pulaski County Thursday afternoon on the 5500 block of Roundtop Road.

The victim has been identified as Larry Davis.

The investigation of the fire is still ongoing and no further information has been released.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.