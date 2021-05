Little Rock police are investigating a shooting on University Ave. that has left one person dead and "multiple victims," police say.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting on University Ave. that has left one person dead and "multiple victims," in more than one location, police say.

LRPD sent out the statement just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26.

No other information has been released.