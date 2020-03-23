LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout this outbreak, we have unfortunately seen businesses shut its doors and employees lose their source of income, but there is a silver lining.

Many places throughout central Arkansas are hiring!

Now that restaurants are take-out and delivery only and grocery stores have people flooding in and out all day, the need for delivery drivers and cashiers has never been more crucial.

"They're needing a lot more help than they normally would," Charlie Spakes, President of the Arkansas Grocery Retail Association, said.

It's a time where the only crowded parking lots are found in front of grocery stores and "open" signs on businesses are few and far between.

Spakes said he doesn't think the world has ever experienced anything like this.

These unknowns causing job losses across the country, but in central Arkansas there is hope for a paycheck.

"We're not trying to steal workers from anyone, we're just trying to give workers a place to call home for a little while and receive some money to help their family," he said.

That "we," Spakes said, is any type of grocery store you can think of— from Walgreens to Edwards Food Giant to Target.

"As far as Central Arkansas goes, it's pretty much any grocery store you walk into at this moment, their owners have told me we need help," he said.

This desperate need means a speedy hiring process.

Spakes said some turn-around as quickly as 36 hours.

"We're trying to get people in the store, working to get a paycheck as quickly as possible," he said.

Another employer on the hunt to get people in his shop is Zac Deem, owner of Hungry Howie's.

"We're probably looking, right now, to do three or five more," he said.

Deem said the pizza joint that specializes in take-out and delivery needs some extra manpower out on the roads.

"That's kind of why we're hiring is because we are expecting that increase potentially in the delivery side of our business," he said.

Deem and Spakes both said they just want Arkansans to know, there is still work out there!

"I'm just happy that we can do that for the community," Deem said.

If you'd like to apply to Hungry Howie's Pizza, you can find the application on their website.

Spakes said to apply to the grocery stores you can go to the stores' websites or call the location directly.