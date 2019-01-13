BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — Today was Jayme's first full day back with her family in her hometown of Barron, Wis.

That community and people across the country continue to wrap their arms around her with an outpouring of support.

"Major difference in everybody's personality," Shara Grandadam said after 88 days of seeing the worry in every one of her customers' faces.

There are nearly 2500 people in the community wearing Jayme's bracelets and many others around the nation voiced that they would like to support her on her road to recovery.

Jayme's aunt Jennifer Smith opened a P.O. Box for people to send cards and well-wishes. Gifts can be sent to: Light the Way Home for Jayme Closs P.O. Box 539 Rice Lake, WI 54868.