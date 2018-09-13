NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - While Arkansas may not feel the effects of Hurricane Florence, its residents are preparing to help those who will be affected.

"We've got dusk masks, scrub brush, heavy duty work gloves,” said Joseph Roitz as he unloaded a “disaster relief bucket.”

Since Hurricane Harvey, the kids of Lakewood United Methodist Church have been collecting supplies in preparation for this hurricane season.

"Yesterday, when we realized we needed to be in front of this thing, we went and got these buckets from the children's thing. You can see some of them are filled, some of them need things. We used that as the genesis of our drive for the coming hurricane,” Roitz, the church’s Communications Director said.

The church members, as part of a global organization, are packing "disaster relief buckets" to help with the impending clean-up.

”People tend to think we need food or money. But really, if you've been flooded, you've evacuated, you've come back, and your house has had a foot of water in it, what you really need is cleaning supplies," Roitz said.

Just across North Little Rock, the Arkansas Baptist Convention was doing preparations of their own.

"We have 2,400 volunteers in the State of Arkansas,” said Arkansas Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Coordinator Randy Garrett. “What we do -- we provide meals, we have feeding units, we have chainsaw teams, we have flood recovery teams, we have chaplains that go out and help with the devastation for the public, we have shower/laundry and incident command."

The Disaster Relief Team said they'll be ready to answer the call no matter where it takes them.

"We are very flexible,” Garrett said. “Things happen. We know that, so we are just prepared. No matter where we need to go, we will be there."

If you'd like to donate your time, money, or resources you can contact either of these organizations or the American Red Cross.

© 2018 KTHV