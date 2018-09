LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Arkansas Family Dental is hosting their first annual Dentistry from the Heart with early registration at 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 21.

The event is first-come, first-served for patients 18 years of age or older. Patients are encouraged to arrive early, dressed for the weather and to bring chairs, blankets, water, snacks and any other items to make the wait more bearable.

The clinic is located at 13600 David O. Dodd Rd., Little Rock, AR 72210.

© 2018 KTHV