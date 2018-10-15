LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Compassion Center is spilling over with people because of the cold, rainy weather. Pastor and Director William Holloway said they typically feed 200 people three times a day, but currently, they are feeding 250 to 300 people per meal.

Holloway said a lot of the people they help have outdoor, part-time jobs. When it rains those people are often out of a job. However, the weather is also bringing in faces they don’t usually see. The center serves three hot meals every day of the year. They also have a food pantry, which is open every Thursday.

“If you don’t know where to go you end up maybe sleeping outside, maybe no meal tonight,” Holloway said.

Holloway was once someone looking for shelter on cold, wet days.

“On a day like today when it’s wet, it’s cold and your feet hurt you got blisters on them and you’ve been walking all day with wet shoes and wet socks. It makes you very tired by the end of the night, very worn out,” Holloway said.

With another emergency shelter closing and temperatures dropping, they’ve been overflowing with men looking for shelter.

“With the new influx in this we might even have to try to put mats on the floor for more people,” Holloway said.

The Salvation Army is experiencing a similar struggle. They’ve been operating at 98 percent capacity.

“There’s always a need for things like toilet paper and paper towels, cleaning supplies like bleach and laundry detergent. Right now we are completely out of laundry detergent,” Salvation Army Captain Jay Spalding said.

Although it’s been difficult, they don’t want to turn anyone away.

“I’ve been there myself I was once homeless, I know what it feels like,” Kitchen Manager Melissa Caulder said.

