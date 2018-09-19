LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - If you can believe it, we’re already talking about Christmas! The Salvation Army is getting a head start on its annual holiday programs.

Volunteers are needed to ring bells for the Red Kettle Campaign. Spanish speaking volunteers are very needed this year.

You can also help by volunteering to register families for the Angel Tree Program. According to the Salvation Army, the program provides gifts to more than 1,000 families in central Arkansas each year. Children’s names go on tags that hang on Christmas trees at local malls and Walmart stores. Shoppers can pick a child’s tag off the tree, and buy the listed toys and clothing that the child needs, and those gifts are then given back to their family to wrap for the holiday.

If you believe your family meets the requirements to be an Angel Tree family, make sure to apply in the coming weeks.

