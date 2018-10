LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The AEDD Tee Off Classic Golf Tournament supports the Jobs4You program that provides Job Coaches and opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities to gain meaningful employment in our community and empower them to become as independent as possible and improve the quality of their lives, according to the AEDD website.

The tournament is held on Oct. 15 at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Registration is $1,000 for a team of four.

