LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Thousands of people in gathered in solidarity against breast cancer in downtown Little Rock on Saturday, Nov. 3, for the Arkansas Race for the Cure. The streets were lined with a sea of pink!

3 Miles of Men was made to support Komen Arkansas. Fathers, sons, brothers and friends lined the race course, joined by the THV11 team, to help cheer on the racers.

The huge cheer squad was set up corner of 6th and Izard, not far from the finish line. The first 100 men who showed up also got a free breakfast from "Capital Smokehouse and Grill."

