LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Oct. 15 is recognized as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day. It’s something no family ever wants to experience, but tonight, the national "Wave of Light" movement led Arkansans to take a moment, to honor lost loved ones.

Across the country, candles are lit in memory of infants who died before or soon after childbirth.

"It’s a club that nobody wants to belong to but the camaraderie and the strong friendships you form with other families who have experienced this are very special,” said Regina Binz with UAMS.

THV11 Meteorologist Tracy Beene spoke at Monday’s event. She shared the story of her daughter Nora Kate, who developed a condition called Trisomy-18, and passed away shortly after she was born.

