LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — On this frigid fall morning, thousands of Little Rock Entergy customers were left without power and have been for several hours.

After hours of work in nearly 20 degree weather, the power was restored for almost all Entergy residents by 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Nov. 13.

According to an Entergy spokesperson, a trip in the power line caused the outage around 2 a.m. It was likely caused by increased usage from multiple heaters on full blast.