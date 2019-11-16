Multiple people dead including three children after shooting in Paradise Hills

SAN DIEGO — San Diego homicide investigators are investigating a homicide in Paradise Hills, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The call came in at shortly before 7 a.m. The dispatcher says they did not have any communication with the person on the line, but they did hear arguing so they dispatched officers.

While officers were enroute, a relative called and said they heard arguing and what they thought sounded like a nail gun.

When officers arrived no one answered the door, but they saw a child on the floor covered in blood.

Officers broke in and found six people were shot. According to San Diego Police, a 3-year-old boy, a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 5-year-old boy, 9-year-old boy and 11-year-old boy were all taken to the hospital where the 5-year-old and 9-year-old were pronounced dead. The 11-year-old underwent emergency surgery.

Officers say they found a handgun at the scene, but they were unable to tell who did the firing. San Diego Police say they believe one of the deceased was the shooter.

According to police, the mother and four children live in the attached home, while relatives live in the main house on the property.