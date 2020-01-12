Arkansas parents concerned to send children back to school as COVID-19 cases rise

The first day back to school after the holiday came with a lot of nerves after a surge in COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a long week off, students and teachers are headed back to the classroom on Monday, but for some, the first day back came with a lot of nerves after a surge in COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.

Lakeita Golston decided to have her kids go virtual instead of in-person to keep them and everyone else safe.

"I just didn't want to take any chances on getting any direct calls," she said.

From the start of the school year, Golston's three kids have been learning inside a classroom.

"People were saying, 'no keep them home, the teachers aren't your babysitters,' and I just kept saying 'my kids don't need a babysitter, they just need a teacher. They need to be taught,'" she said.

Three months in and Golston said face-to-face has been smooth sailing but over the holiday break, worry settled in.

"Even though they advised people not to gather, of course people did gather, my children were with their families," she said.

With students and teachers heading back into the building after a week off, Golston expects what she called a "Thanksgiving COVID blast" to occur.

This is why Golston decided to tell her kids to pull out their chrome books and learn through the screen this week.

"It was just kind of like, you know, 'I think I should keep y'all at the house and let this little wave through,'" she said.

If you are worried about sending your kids back inside, the Arkansas Department of Education encourages parents to work with their school districts and do what they feel is best for their children.

For those parents whose kids are continuing to learn in the classroom, here's a couple of tips to calm your nerves:

1. Make sure to send them back with a clean mask.

2. Check in with your child each morning for symptoms.

3. Constantly remind them about the importance of regular hand washing and staying six-feet away from your students and teachers.

4. If your child has had close contact with a COVID-19 case, keep them home.