PINE BLUFF, AR (THV11) -Pine Bluff Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Hazel Street and Monticello Court after a report of a body lying on the side of the road. Upon arrival Officers found an unresponsive white male, he was declared deceased.

The man has been identified as Dustin Worden, 28, of California. Officers are in the early stages of the investigating what appears to be a suspicious circumstance. More information is expected to be released after further investigation.