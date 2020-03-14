PINE BLUFF, AR (THV11) -Pine Bluff Police are investigating an early morning homicide that left one man dead.

Pine Bluff Police Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Barraque in reference to a shooting around 2:15 AM. Upon arrival Police found a male victim lying on the ground just outside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity is not being released until the family has been notified.

Police have a identified 47 year Delonte Dudley as a suspect. He is approximately 5'10", 165lbs. Dudley is possibly driving a 2013 grey Dodge Dart with Arkansas license number 484XNH.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.