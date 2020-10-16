PCSSD announces opening new all-virtual school in 2021

Pulaski County Special School District has announced an all new school opening in 2021.

It's an all virtual conversion charter school coming at a convenient time, but this school has been in the works for 5 years.

It will work much differently than virtual learning happening now.

"We are so excited to open Driven Virtual Academy next school year,” said Rachel Blackwell, PCSSD’s digital learning facilitator.



Driven Virtual Academy is a designed stand alone virtual school, one of very few in Arkansas.

Students K-12 will not be working within already established schools in the district.

They'll have their own dedicated teachers, counselors, superintendent, and staff.



"The district really wanted an opportunity to serve our students who are thinking of the homeschool option, or need it for social/emotional reasons, health reasons, or for parents who travel,” said Blackwell.



Driven Academy students can choose their educational schedule.

The District has three options, which are block scheduling, a two course day, or a multi-course day.



"Also, we will have school choice open so anyone around in our area who would like to use school choice to come to the virtual academy, they'll have that option as well,” said Blackwell.

The application process is simple and will open during the district's registration beginning in January.