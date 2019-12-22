LITTLE ROCK, AR (THV11) -A Little Rock man is dead after he was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking near Interstate 30.

According to an Arkansas State Police report, Raymond Ray Porter, 65, of Little Rock was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle at the 132-mile marker on I-30 east around 8:42 p.m. Saturday.

Porter was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pulaski County coroner.

Arkansas State Police investigators are gathering evidence and are trying to find suspect information.

If anyone was in the area and might have seen anything, they are being asked to contact the Arkansas State Police.