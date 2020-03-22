WHITE HALL, AR (THV11) -The Arkansas State Police website reports a North Little Rock woman is dead after being hit by vehicle on I-530 Saturday afternoon.

Crystal M. Brown, 30, was attempting to load a couch back onto vehicle at the 33-mile marker when she was struck by a car in the northbound lane of the interstate just after 2 P.M.

The driver of the vehicle involved was injured and taken to the Jefferson Regional Medical Center, their condition is unknown.

The accident is being investigated by the Arkansas State Police.