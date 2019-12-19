CABOT, Ark. — On Tuesday, Dec. 19, at approximately 6:17 p.m., officers from the Cabot Police Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

The collision occurred in the 500 block of South Second Street / Hwy 367 between Dollar General and Vaughn's Barber Shop.

Upon arrival, officers found pedestrian Dennis Evans lying on the ground, unconscious, with a head wound on the East side of S. Second Street.

Officers made contact with the driver of a white Jeep Compass in the roadway, later identified as Janet Hicks. Her vehicle was facing North in the Northbound lane of South Second Street near the entrance of Dollar General and just South of Evans.

Hicks told officers that she was driving on S. Second Street when a man ran across the street in front of her vehicle. She said she was unable to stop and struck the man.

Hicks to provided a blood sample due to the seriousness of the collision and was transported by Officer Jones to the Cabot Emergency Hospital.

Due to his injuries, Evans was transported via helicopter to UAMS for treatment were he later died due to his injuries.