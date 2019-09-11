VALLEY PARK, Mo. — A man has been charged with murder after police said he stabbed his neighbor to death during an argument early Saturday morning in Valley Park.

Timothy Rall, 37, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree assault.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Anthony Morgan.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Louis County Police Department, Morgan and Rallo got into an argument on the 700 block of Vest Avenue.

Another neighbor said he heard the Rall say "I'll do 15 to life over this." That neighbor tried to break up the fight and was cut twice with a knife, police said.

Rall then stabbed Morgan multiple times and ran away, police said.

Police responded to a call for a disturbance at around 1:44 a.m.

Morgan was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rall was arrested a short time later in St. Louis city. He is being held on $250,000 cash-only bond.

Detectives from the department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating.