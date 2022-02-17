Pine Bluff Police investigate overnight homicide

The Pine Bluff Police Department is looking for the suspect behind a homicide that happened in the area of Short 3rd Ave. and Grant St.

PINE BLUFF - The Pine Bluff Police Department is looking for a suspect in a homicide that happened late Wednesday night.

According to a press release, an officer was patrolling the area of Short 3rd Avenue and Grant Street in reference to shots fired call.

In a nearby park, the officer found a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead by the Jefferson County Coroner at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's identity or have named any suspects in the investigation.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call PBPD at (870) 730-2090.