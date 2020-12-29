Hot Springs police investigating after 2 people found dead in apartment

The Hot Springs Police Department issued a statement Tuesday stating that two people were found dead inside an apartment on Wynn Street.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department issued a statement Tuesday, Dec. 29, stating that two people were found dead inside an apartment on Wynn Street at around 1:30 p.m.

"The investigation is ongoing and detectives are currently interviewing witnesses," HSPD said.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, please contact Det. Mark Fallis at 501-321-6789 ext. 6720.