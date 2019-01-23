The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was found dead at the intersection 24th Avenue and Linden Street, early this morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the woman lying on the ground.

The body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

Investigators do know the victim's identify but are not releasing that information until their family is notified.

Police say this is being investigated as a homicide and is now the city's third in 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300.