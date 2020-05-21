LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, Jan. 5, at 9:19 p.m., Little Rock police officers responded to a shooting in the area of Capitol Hill Boulevard.

Officers arrived minutes later finding the victim, 35-year-old Varn Brown Jr., lying on the ground just outside the lower level breezeway of building 15505, suffering from gunshot wounds.

After MEMS arrived and attempted life-saving measures, Brown died at the scene.

"If you saw something, please say something," LRPD Officer Barnes said at a press conference following the homicide.

"This is unfortunate that we're here already... the fifth day of January. We want to solve this case, so please come forward if you have any information."

The Little Rock Police Department has announced a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

You can contact the LRPD Major Crimes Unit by calling (501) 404-3016 or you can anonymously contact the tip line at (501) 371-INFO.

This is Little Rock's first homicide of 2020.

This investigation is ongoing. More on this story as it develops.