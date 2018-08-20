PHOENIX — A small plane carrying two people crashed at the intersection of 7th Street and Deer Valley Road early Monday morning killing both passengers.

Phoenix police identified the pilot as 54-year-old Theodore Rich and the passenger as 49-year-old Elaine Carpenter.

Investigators from the NTSB and FAA are working to learn more about what led up to the deadly plane crash.

Aerial footage of the crash scene showed the smashed plane on the ground in the middle of the roadway near the Deer Valley Airport.

The plane also hit two vehicles. Phoenix police said the damage to the vehicles is "substantial but there are no injuries to the people."

Officials told 12 News one of the vehicle passengers was taken to the hospital to be treated just as a precaution.

First responders were seen taking someone on a stretcher away from the wreckage in critical condition earlier in the morning. That person later died at the hospital, Phoenix police said.

The FAA said the home-built, single-engine Acroduster crashed under "unknown circumstances" around 6:50 a.m. Phoenix FD said there was no fire upon impact, but a hazmat crew monitored the scene.

Both 7th Street and Deer Valley Road were shut down in the area for much of the morning and early afternoon.

Footage from a dashboard camera shows the moment the plane crashed.

