LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A 15-year-old sophomore at Mount Saint Mary’s school came up with her own plan to increase young-voter turnout ahead of Election Day.

Payton Horn isn’t even old enough to vote herself, but she’s found a reason for everyone else to vote.

“The turnout for young voters is 28 percent, that's really low,” said Horn. “I started to realize how some of the important issues can impact not only my future but my classmates' future.”

So starting with her peers at school, Horn spearheaded her own campaign to attract voters to the polls.

“Encouraging them to use the power of their voice , we could help shape our future by simply voting,” said Horn.

On Election Day, hit the polls, take a selfie with your “I Voted” sticker, then submit the picture to the school.

If you aren’t old enough to vote, that’s ok.

"Go with your parents to their polling place and take a picture, send it to our email and you'll be entered into a drawing,” said Rachel McLemore, Horn’s Social Studies teacher.

There’s a twist. The teen’s giving prizes to those in on the action, not just any prizes but gift cards to her favorite places.

“It's always been get out and vote, get out and vote , like you can hear that multiple times, but it not registering with what's really going on,” said Sarah Huber, Horn’s classmate. “So, I think her incentives will get people moving."

“We can work together to make our futures better,” said Horn.

Next Tuesday, Horn will place educational flyers about ballot issues, voter registration, and young-voter facts around school hallways.

She’s creating a video that will also be on the school’s newscast with more information about her campaign.

