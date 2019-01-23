Medical marijuana is growing and dispensaries are ready to construct. This means we are just a few months away from marijuana being available to patients.

Already 20 of the 32 dispensaries have paid the $15,000 fee and posted a $100,000 performance bond, allowing them to start construction. The Medical Marijuana Commission is getting ready to send out several more letters of intent to award licenses to sell marijuana.

In Central Arkansas, dispensaries are set to go in Little Rock, Sherwood, Conway, Russellville, Ward, Hensley, two in Pine Bluff, and three in Hot Springs.

Several companies had top scores in multiple zones. They had to choose one, which opened up spots for other dispensaries. Those which have recently moved to the top four in a zone, should expect a letter of intent for a license from the alcoholic beverage control board this week. Then, they'll have seven days to pay.

Bold Team Cultivation in Cotton Plant is the first of the five cultivation facilities to begin growing marijuana. Now, a second facility is ready for inspection. Once approved, Osage Creek in Berryville will plant seeds in the ground.

Approved patients should receive their marijuana patient I.D. cards in mid-February. The drug is expected to be available by April.

Here are the top scoring dispensaries. Several still must pay their fees, and some have yet to receive their letters of intent.

Zone 1

Acanza Health Group (Fayetteville) 309

Valentine Holdings (Fayetteville) 121

Arkansas Medicinal Source Patient Center (Bentonville) 278

The Releaf Center (Bentonville) 189

Zone 2

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) 40

Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) 155

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) 192

Bond and Licensing Fee Due : Big Fish of Central Arkansas (Heber Springs) 46

Zone 3

THC RX, Inc. (West Memphis) 35

Delta Cannabis Co. (West Memphis) 206

Comprehensive Care Group (West Memphis)

NEA Full Spectrum (Rector)

Zone 4

JPS Management LLC doing business as Fort Cannabis Co (Fort Smith) 117

River Valley Dispensary (Bluffton) 158

Johnson County Dispensary (Clarksville)

420RX (Russellville)

Zone 5

Harvest (Conway) 267

Grassroots OPCO (Ward) 145

Natural State Wellness Dispensary (Little Rock) 126

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) 249

Zone 6

Doctor’s Orders RX (Hot Springs) 31

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) 21

Native Green Wellness Center (Hensley) 281

Natural State Medical Group (Hot Springs) 154

Zone 7

Pain Free RX (Pine Bluff) 32

Delta Cultivators (Helena) 19

Pine Bluff Agriceuticals (Pine Bluff)

Arkansas Patient Services Company (Warren)

Zone 8

Noah’s Ark (El Dorado) 245

Bloom Medicinals of AR (Texarkana) 97

RX MED (Prescott) 161

Arkadelphia (Arkadephia)