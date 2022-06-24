Arkansans voice mixed emotions after Roe v. Wade overturning

After the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, Arkansans voiced both devastation and joy as they look ahead to what this could mean for the state's future.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Friday's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade has yielded mixed opinions from Arkansans.

Family Council in Little Rock calls the ruling a victory, while Planned Parenthood expressed disappointment in a decision that leaders said they knew was coming.

"Those judges have said, 'this issue belongs at the state level and it belongs in the state capitol to be debated where people make the laws,'" said Jerry Cox, Executive Director of Family Council.

"People know their lives and their bodies better than the politicians who now control medical care in many other states," said Dr. Iman Alsaden, Medical Director of Planned Parenthood.

The Supreme Court's ruling leaves Planned Parenthood leaders worried about patient care.

"Abortion is an essential part of comprehensive reproductive health care, which [is] pregnancy care," Dr. Alsaden said.

She said this "blow to women's and patient's healthcare" will be devastating for states with high maternal mortality rates.

She also added that pregnancy is 15 times more dangerous than an abortion.

According to Alsaden, there are many complications that can happen.

"We instead of focusing on abortion should be focusing on improving the health and well being of pregnant people throughout our country," Dr. Alsaden said.

As for Cox, he is hopeful legislatures will create permanent funding to aid pregnancy-help organizations.

"If Arkansas is going to make abortion mostly illegal, which we have done and we are good with, it's time for us now to step up and help women and girls with unplanned pregnancies," Cox said.

His organization plans to help, but he said it has its financial limits.

Now, he is calling on churches, nonprofits, and the government-- those who've fought for an end to abortion to step up and help.

"All the entities and agencies that are out there have the resources," Cox said.

As for Planned Parenthood, the organization is fearful what these lack of resources could mean for the future of women's health.

"If you are having to travel long distances, and you have fewer resources at your fingertips, this care is harder and harder to access," Emily Wales, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Great Plains.

Cox said those who commit rape or incest should be punished to the fullest extent of the law, but adds he believes people should have compassion for the victim and preserve the human life.