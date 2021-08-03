x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

Politics

Arkansas Senate approves ultrasound requirement for abortions

Four other states have similar requirements in place.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Senate has approved legislation that would require a woman undergoing an abortion to first view an ultrasound.  

The majority-Republican Senate on Monday voted 29-6 in favor of the measure, sending it to the majority-GOP House. 

Four other states have similar requirements in place. 

Arkansas already requires doctors who perform an ultrasound before an abortion to offer to show the image. 

This proposal would require it to be shown and a verbal description provided. 

The measure is advancing as Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson considers whether to sign legislation banning most abortions in the state. 

RELATED: Arkansas lawmakers send governor near-total abortion ban

RELATED: Arkansas lawmakers OK requiring hotline call before abortion