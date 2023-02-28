Arkansas Attorney General reacts to day one of student loan hearing

Six states, including Arkansas, filed a lawsuit arguing that President Joe Biden overstepped his authority and made a decision without congressional approval.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Will student loan debt be erased? It's a question that's been on the minds of a lot of people for the last several months.



President Joe Biden wants to cancel up to $20,000 of student debt, but that continues to be a battle as the debate makes its way to the United States Supreme Court.

Last September, six states, including Arkansas, filed a lawsuit arguing the president overstepped his authority and made a decision without congressional approval.

“There is a process that we have and in this case, this is the reason we're in court," Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said. "We have a legal argument to make, you can't go to court [saying] I have no legal argument... it's just a bad policy."

The first hearing at the United States Supreme Court was on Tuesday with arguments lasting more than three hours. Griffin believes the Supreme Court will agree that the president's plan is not a good one.

“The law doesn't change, or shouldn't change, based on whether you're a liberal or a conservative," Griffin said. "We ought to be able to all read the same law and say, 'I know you want to do this Biden Administration, but it's not allowed.'"