Has Arkansas passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent? | That's a Great Question

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In 1918 the United States adopted Daylight Saving Time with the idea to make more daylight for production purposes.

Since then, we continue to debate the question— why do our clocks continue to spring forward and fall back?

In March of 2022, the U.S. Senate weighed in, unanimously voting in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent year-round— it however has stalled in the House.

In December of 2022, State Representative Johnny Rye of Trumann, AR proposed adopting Daylight-Saving Time as permanent in the state, even if other states were to do otherwise.

Rye's proposed bill would make Daylight Saving Time the "standard time" in the state when the United States government allows states to observe Daylight Saving Time permanently.

However, on January 9th the bill was withdrawn by the author and recommended for study in the interim by the joint interim committee on state agencies and governmental affairs.