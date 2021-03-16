Arkansas bill allowing legislators to deny governor health declarations passes

"I think the pandemic provided the awareness that we needed to do something. As a result of it, you know, something good comes out of everything."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A newly passed Arkansas Senate bill would allow state legislature to overturn public health declarations issued by the governor.

"I think it's critically important because we're at the front lines that hear from the citizens," Senator Kim Hammer (R-Benton) said. "The absence of the legislative branch, to have a seat at the table."

Senate Bill 379 comes as public health declarations have become more and more common. Hammer says this is a perfect time to introduce legislation like this.

"I think the pandemic provided the awareness that we needed to do something," Hammer said. "As a result of it, you know, something good comes out of everything, especially if you look at what the Bible says, all things work together for good."

It's even gathered support from the person the bill directly affects – Governor Asa Hutchinson.

"What we arrived at, I think, is a very fair balance between the flexibility that's needed by the governor," Hutchinson said. "And the appropriate role that the legislature has as a check and balance."

The bill allows the state legislature eight days to decide if they want to overturn any public health declaration from the governor.

There's a chance this makes things slower though, as you have voices from all over the state debating what one person has ordered.